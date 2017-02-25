Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said the revival of military courts was imperative to flush out terrorists from the country, reported Radio Pakistan.

In an interview to a private news channel, Dar said the government had no objection pertaining to the establishment of military courts.

A day earlier the government failed to woo major opposition parties over the revival of military courts. After persistent deadlock, the matter was deferred to a new sub-committee to deliberate upon the constitutional amendments required to revive the military courts. The sub-committee's meeting, however, failed to resolve the objections raised by some party representatives.

Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid said that the government had agreed to revise its demand for a three-year period down to two. "If all parties agree, military courts can be revived for a period of two years (instead of three)," he added. The government also added some new clauses on the objection of some political parties mainly JUI-F.

Military courts were established and granted permission to try civilians charged with terrorism in Jan 2015 after a wave of terrorism including a brutal attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar in December 2014, through a constitutional amendment.

The courts have been non-functional since early this year, after the expiry of two-year tenure. Under the ongoing operation against the terrorists, the government again wants to extend the tenure of army courts to try any civilian under the charges of terrorism.