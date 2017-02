LAHORE: Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Aitzaz Ahsan has said that it will be failure of the government, if it could not hold final of Pakistan Super League in Lahore.

Talking to media persons, he said the letter sent by Qatari prince will not be accepted. If the letter is accepted, everyone will bring a letter from an Arab country for any wrong doings. He said the Supreme Court should have summoned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.