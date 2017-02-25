Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has slammed the ‘racial profiling of Pushtuns’ by Punjab government, reported Waqt News.

In his tweet Khan wrote “I strongly condemns the racial profiling of Pushtuns in Punjab.”

The PTI chairman went on writing that it will increase the hatred in Pashtun community which will play into the hands of terrorists.

I strongly condemn the racial profiling of Pushtuns in Punjab. This will create hatred & inadvertently play into the hands of terrorists. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 24, 2017





According to reports Imran Khan was referring to ongoing search operation in Punjab during which some sources are claiming that police and Law Enforcement Agencies are “specifically targeting” the Pushtun community in the province.

The reports are not confirmed but some portion of social media is condemning this “Policy" of Punjab government.