An Indian Border Security Force personnel shot a Pakistani woman who lost her way and crossed the Working Boundary on Thursday night.

The woman died on spot and her name was Rasheeda Bibi.

According to police, the 53-year-old woman belonged to Sialkot district's Diawara village and was mentally ill.

A protest erupted in Bibi's native village after it emerged that she had been shot dead by BSF personnel.

Indian border authorities later handed over her body to her family in the presence of Pakistan Rangers officials.

Similar incidents have occurred in the past as well in light of heightened border tensions between India and Pakistan.