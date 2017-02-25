ISLAMABAD - Interpol, the international police organisation, has avoided to issue red warrants for the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder, Altaf Hussain, in “a hate speech” case taking the position that the matter is political in nature.

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), in response to the request of the federal government to issue a red warrant for Altaf Hussain in a case involving “hate speech” in an August 22, 2016 address, has said that it did not intervene in religious and political matters of a state, sources said.

No official word came from the spokesperson of the interior ministry till the filing of this story.

However, Interpol seeking clarification from Pakistan has asked for details of the sedition charges against Altaf Hussain.

The sources in the Ministry of Interior said that Pakistan would file a reply in the matter by March 13.

In the first week of this month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had sought permission of the Interior Ministry to get red warrant of Hussain issued to bring him back to the country for his trial in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi.

On February 7, the ministry allowed the FIA to approach Interpol in this connection.

The approval was given in compliance with the orders of the ATC in Karachi, which is hearing three identical cases against the MQM leader over his August 22 “anti-state speech”.

The ATC had issued non-bailable warrants for the absconders in the case including Altaf Hussain and directed the investigation officer to secure the red warrant for the MQM leader through Interpol.

After this, the FIA approached the Interpol along with the required documents including copies of the court order as well as the FIR registered against the MQM leader in Karachi for delivering a “hate speech”.

On August 22, 2016, the self-exiled MQM leader, while addressing his followers in Karachi had “incited party workers to violence”, “asking them vandalise public and private property” and “ransack media houses”.

Altaf Hussain has been living in self-imposed exile in London for more than two decades now and is a British national.

Top legal experts are already of the view that local and international laws do not allow anybody's extradition for a trial in political cases and Hussain would use this plea as he was the leader of a political party in Pakistan.

Former advocate-general Punjab Khawaja Haris, while talking to The Nation, earlier this month, had said that no country allowed extradition on political grounds and Altaf Hussain would use this provision.

He had said that Pakistani laws also did not allow extradition on political grounds and similar laws exist in Europe and other countries.

"The UK is always reluctant to proceed against a person if there is even a single credible reason that he or she could be politically victimised," he said.

From page 1

Karachi, which is hearing three identical cases against the MQM leader over his August 22 “anti-state speech”.

The ATC had issued non-bailable warrants for the absconders in the case including Altaf Hussain and directed the investigation officer to secure the red warrant for the MQM leader through Interpol.

After this, the FIA approached the Interpol along with the required documents including copies of the court order as well as the FIR registered against the MQM leader in Karachi for delivering a “hate speech”.

On August 22, 2016, the self-exiled MQM leader, while addressing his followers in Karachi had “incited party workers to violence”, “asking them vandalise public and private property” and “ransack media houses”.

Altaf Hussain has been living in self-imposed exile in London for more than two decades now and is a British national.

Top legal experts are already of the view that local and international laws do not allow anybody's extradition for a trial in political cases and Hussain would use this plea as he was the leader of a political party in Pakistan.

Former advocate-general Punjab Khawaja Haris, while talking to The Nation, earlier this month, had said that no country allowed extradition on political grounds and Altaf Hussain would use this provision.

He had said that Pakistani laws also did not allow extradition on political grounds and similar laws exist in Europe and other countries.

"The UK is always reluctant to proceed against a person if there is even a single credible reason that he or she could be politically victimised," he said.