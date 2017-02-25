Japan has agreed to extend a grant aid of worth 500 million Japanese Yen, equivalent to around Rs453 million ($ 4.43 million) to the government of Pakistan under its “Economic and Social Development Programme”, for installing Face Recognition Systems at major international airports of Pakistan for the improvement of security.

The signing ceremony to this effect was held on Friday, at the Economic Affairs Division between Takashi Kurai, ambassador of Japan to Pakistan and Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Secretary of Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

This grant aid is designed to support the promotion of the economic and social development in the field of security improvement and counter terrorism by providing advanced Face Recognition Systems to major international airports of Pakistan.

This system is equipped with advanced Japanese technology, aiming to improve security measures taken by the airport security staff to protect passengers from any unforeseen situation. Last year, the government of Japan has provided 200 million Japanese Yen to Pakistan for installing advanced Face Recognition System at Karachi International Airport which is being implemented currently.

The Face Recognition System is a computer application capable of identifying or verifying an individual from a digital image of human face images captured by CCTVs. Recently it has been used more in security systems due to its capacity of mass identification and non-contact process, unlike fingerprint.

In addition to this project, Japan has been assisting Pakistan through implementation of various projects in the field of security.

X- ray scanning devices has been installed at three international airports (Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad) and the same project to Karachi and Bin Qasim International Ports is now in progress.

In 2015, Japan handed over 123 Japanese Hybrid Vehicles Toyota Prius to the Ministry of Interior and National Highway Police for patrolling. Moreover, in collaboration with UNODC Pakistan, a 4-year project on strengthening border management and illegal drug control is ongoing since last May.

At the signing ceremony, Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan expressed his deepest condolence to the victims of the terror attacks in Lahore on the 13th of Feb as well as in Peshawar and other places on the February 15, by stating “Terror attack cannot be justified for any reasons”.

Ambassador Kurai said “This grant aid reflects our strong commitment to support the effort of Pakistan against terrorism”. He also emphasized the importance of further improvement of security situation for successful socio-economic development in Pakistan and renewed his commitment to continue to support and cooperate with Pakistan.