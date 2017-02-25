Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal Saturday showed his concerns about recently launched countrywide 'Operation Raddul Fasaad', asking army why a new military action was launched when previous was not completed.

PSP chairman, speaking at a press conference in Karachi, also showed his concerns about the response of civilian leadership to the recent wave of terrorism in the country.

Bashing the government for their failure in the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP), Kamal stressed that only two out of 20 points of the NAP are army’s responsibility while the govt was responsible for the remaining 18 points.

"Would you also ask the military to work on the remaining 18 points?" Kamal questioned, adding that local governments must be given the power.

District level governments lack sufficient power to overcome challenges on the grassroots level, "where terrorists are born", he maintained.

He also criticised the govt to deploy Rangers in Punjab, saying that the province had earlier requested to deploy 2,000 Rangers assigned with police powers.

"Does the government think deploying them in Punjab will achieve peace within months?" Kamal questioned.