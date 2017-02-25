Police has received final forensic report of Defence Z-block blast, reported Waqt News.

According to the report the blast in Defence market was not a terrorist attack rather it was an “accident”. “The detailed FIR of the accident has been registered in police station of Defence A,” officials stated.

The police officials have further stated that a committee under DIG investigation has been established. “The committee will investigate the incident from every angle,” officials added.

“The responsible of the accident will be dealt with iron hands,” officials said.

At least 10 people killed in a blast in Lahore Defence Z-Block market. The nature of the blast was unclear as CTD earlier called it a ‘explosive material blast’ but later changed the statement. CTD chairman told media that gas cylinders were cause of the blast.