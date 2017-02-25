KASUR - The Punjab Livestock Employees Association (PLEA) took out a protest rally to press the government upgrade their service structure.

PLEA district president Sardar Maqbool Hussain Dogar led the rally. The rally was taken out from Livestock office and after marching different roads, the participants reached DCO office where it culminated.

Addressing the participants, speakers said that the Livestock employees have been discharging their duty with dedication but they are not being rewarded what they deserve. They demanded the government to ensure up-gradation of service structure and regularisation of contract employees.

The demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter and resolve their problems, warning that they will stop working at offices if their demands are not met till March 10.