MIRPUR (AJK) - President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain yesterday asked India to end its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir without further delay.

“India must learn from the history as despite using every tactic of oppression, the occupied forces have failed to suppress the liberation movement in Occupied Kashmir.”

President Mamnoon Hussain was addressing a function held to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Mir Waiz Muhammad Maulana Farooq Medical College here in Muzaffarabad on Friday. He paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for his unprecedented struggle for the creation of a homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent.

He urged the international community to support Kashmiri people for the sake of peace in the region and beyond.

Mamnoon Hussain said that Pakistan has always supported Kashmiri people and will continue to stand by until they get their right to self-determination.

He said the Kashmiri youth has infused a new spirit into the liberation movement.

The president appreciated the dedication and commitment of the Kashmiri leadership to take forward the Kashmir movement.

Earlier, President Mamnoon Hussain arrived in Muzaffarabad on a daylong visit.

On arrival, he was received by AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider. AJK president while addressing the ceremony said that the Quaid’s principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline must be the guiding principles for the nation. He said people of Jammu and Kashmir will certainly succeed in their struggle for right to self-determination.

“No solution to Kashmir issue is possible without the willingness of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he stressed.

He said India is responsible for the repression and escalation of violence in the Occupied Kashmir, and India alone can defuse the humanitarian crisis as hundreds of innocent Kashmiris have been killed, thousands of young and old, women and children have been injured, blinded and maimed.

AJK prime minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan thanked the President of Pakistan for reaffirming Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic, and political support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

He appreciated the President for being at the prestigious function held in connection with birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan Quad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said people of Jammu and Kashmir have an ideological, political, spiritual and moral connection with the state of Pakistan.

“We are Pakistanis, even before the creation of Pakistan in 1947 as Kashmiris determined their destiny with Pakistan by passing a resolution of accession to Pakistan in 19th of July 1947, at Srinagar,” he recalled.

He said Quaid e Azam had a great love and affection for Kashmir and he tried to make Sheikh Abdullah understand that Kashmir has a only secure future if she acceded to Pakistan but unfortunately at that time, Sheikh Abdullah fell into the conspiracies of Jawahar Lal Nehru and went against the wishes of Kashmiri people who were desperate for joining Pakistan.