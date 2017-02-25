ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Interior on Friday asked the Peshawar Passport Office to extend visas of those Afghan nationals who were facing difficulties in returning to their country due to the closure of Pak-Afghan border.

On the directives of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, the ministry has empowered the regional Passport Office in Peshawar to extend visas to the stranded Afghan nationals, a spokesperson for the interior ministry said.

In the aftermath of recent blasts in Lahore and at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sindh, the government has closed Pak-Afghan border at two points — Torkham and Chaman — for an indefinite period.

The spokesperson said that the decision to extend visas had been taken to facilitate Afghan nationals who had entered Pakistan through legal means but now facing difficulties in returning to their country due to the closure of the border.