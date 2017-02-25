Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said Saturday that the connectivity for regional prosperity is the theme of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit to be held in Islamabad on Wednesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Briefing media about ECO Summit, Aziz said that the forum will deliberate and decide on ways and means to augment cooperation in the areas of connectivity, trade, energy, tourism, investment, industry, economic growth, productivity, social self-aware and environment.

He said that the initiatives for furtherance of education and scientific linkages, cultural and people to people contacts within the ECO will also be deliberated upon during the Summit.

The advisor said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an outstanding example of the Summit's theme of connectivity and it will augment the existing and planned transit and energy corridors in ECO region for greater progress and prosperity for the people of the area.

Sartaj Aziz said that the theme of connectivity will help foster rail, air, energy, cyber, and knowledge based connectivity.

He said most of the member states have already confirmed their participation in the Summit.