A petition has been submitted in the Supreme Court for placing PM’s name on ECL list, reported Waqt News. According to sources a petition has been submitted in the SC for placing PM Nawaz Sharif’s name on the Exist Control List. Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi has filed the petition and it states that the Panama case verdict has been written down. Soon it will be declared hence PM should stay in the country in case it goes against him.