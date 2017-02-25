SAHIWAL - The officials of Inland Revenue Sahiwal Zone seized records of two dairy products manufacturing units during raids to trace the alleged sales tax evasion.

According to officials, both the dairy products manufacturing units are situated in the Small Industry Estate Sahiwal. The officials raided the factories and took over the record besides sealing record rooms of both the units.

According to Mian Zulfiqar Ali, Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue, Investigation and Prosecution, they got a tip-off that the dairy product manufacturing units are allegedly involved in evasion of sales taxes. At which the team raided both the factories one owned by Zahid Hameed, brother of local PTI leader and the other Hanna Factory is owned by Hannan Iqbal. Further proceedings are underway, the officer said.