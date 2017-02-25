ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday expressed condolence over the death of party ticket holder from constituency 122 Lahore Mian Khalid Saeed who passed away in Lahore after suffering a heart attack.

In his condolence message, Zardari paid tribute to the late Saeed for his services for the Pakistan People’s Party.

He prayed that the departed soul may rest in peace and the bereaved family bear the irreparable loss with equanimity and fortitude.