SIALKOT-There is no let-up in the miseries of the doctors, staff and the patients as no action has been taken to repair or reconstruct the dangerous buildings of 10 basic health units (BHUs) in Sialkot district.

No authority has yet allocated funds for the early repairing of these buildings that were officially declared by the Health Department and Building Department about eight years ago.

The 10 basic Health Units (BHUs) are located in Sialkot district’s all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils here. These buildings are in very dangerous condition and probably not fit for their purpose.

According to the details, the buildings of BHUs at villages Lorhiki, Talhara, Ghueinki and Sehjokala (Daska tehsil), in Randheer, Kotli Loharaan and Verowala Cheema (Sambrial tehsil) and buildings of BHUs in villages Beeni Sulehrian, Mehdipur and Sahowala (Pasrur tehsil) had been declared dangerous. But, the doctors, paramedics and other staff are still performing their duties by risking their lives.

The BHU building in Lorhiki had been constructed in 1990. But, due to use of substandard material, big cracks have appeared in all the walls, roofs of rooms, floors and rooms of the BHU building.

The building situated in Beeni Sulehrian, in Pasrur tehsil, had suddenly collapsed on patients, injuring some patients about three years ago. But, it has not yet been repaired. In Sambrial, the Rural Health Dispensary Sambrial has also become a ghost house due to negligence of the Health Department. The dispensary lacks basic facilities. It had been established at Sambrial before the creation of Pakistan.

About 13 years ago, then district nazim of Sialkot had approved a plan to upgrade the dispensary to a mini hospital level on November 30, 2004. But the local politicians had politicised hte plan due to their personal political gains.

Now, the dispensary is in urgent need of attention of the high ups of Health Department. When contacted, District Health Authority CEO Dr Javaid Warraich said that the matter was repeatedly brought into the high-ups’ notice but no funds have yet been allocated for the purpose.

FUNDS PLANNING: Narowal Municipal Committee will spend Rs15 million on the construction of various inter-city roads and establish a water filter plant in the city.

Chairman Pir Syed Azharul Hassan Gillani stated this while giving briefing to Ch Ahsan Iqbal, federal minister for planning and development, during his visit to Narowal municipality.

On the occasion, Ahsan asked the local officials to utilise all the available resources and energy for the uplift and beautification of the city.

TDAP PLANS TRADE VISITS TO IRAN, IRAQ

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is planning to send trade delegations to Iran and Iraq in April 2017.

According to the senior TDA officials, the TDAP has also invited the Sialkot-based exporters to participate in the delegations and visit Iran and Iraq. The officials added that these visits would help and provide unique opportunities to explore, capture and tap the international markets by exporting their world class traditional and non-traditional products.