PR ISLAMABAD - The management of the SME Bank, clarifying the news item published on January 18 in a section of the press regarding the bank receipts sent in the accounts of several important politicians, has said that as per regulations of the State Bank of Pakistan, such official stationery should be kept under lock and key, but in the reported case, the bank’s original demand drafts were used, which obviously shows casual behavior towards implementation of standards and that regulations are not adhered to in letter and spirit.

The bank receipts had been sent in the accounts of Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, opposition leader in NA Khursheed Shah, opposition leader in Senate Aitzaz and JUI-F Amir Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The concern of lack of competence and capability in the management of the SME Bank has allegedly been raised time and again, it said.

The focus of the current management of the bank is to pursue the government to announce voluntary severance scheme (VSS), popularly known as golden handshake, before privatisation of the bank, in order to give maximum benefits to SEVP/SVP level officers reaching the age of retirement. On the other hand, a huge amount was wasted twice in the previously announced VSS for the employees of the bank, it further said.

“Instead of aligning the bank with modern banking and focusing on improving its financial situation, the office of the president of the bank is allegedly obliging ineffectual senior officers who remained in surplus pool and have no experience of commercial banking. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance to reconsider their decisions regarding appointment of top positions of the bank. Similarly, there is a need to conduct independent audit for evaluation of mechanism being used for performance-based appreciations/growth and provision of opportunities for young motivated employees of the bank,” it was stated in a press release issued for clarification.