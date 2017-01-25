RAHIM YAR KHAN-Another camel fight was organised by influential farmers of Cholistan in violation of a ban on camel fighting at Chak 144-5-R in Tehsil Liaqatpur, some 110 km from here on the other day.

The fresh violation of the ban on camel fight came to surface five days after such a fight took place in Abadpur area of Tehsil Rahim Yar Khan.

PML-N MPA Mian Muhammad Islam Aslam who was the chief guest at the event, told that police had reached Chak 144-5-R Sunday night and created hurdles after demolishing camps set up for fighting camels.

Today again police reached the spot and tried to stop the camel fight to show their efficiency but he (MPA) intervened and kicked off the activity. He said that police wanted not to stop the event on assurance it will not be highlighted on media and he also talked to the DPO and the Liaqatpur DSP.

Mr Aslam further said that there were almost 10,000 people at camel fight and it was much inspiring for him. Rahim Yar Khan DC Jamil Ahmed Jamil said that he not only stopped the fight but also wrote a letter to DPO Zeeshan Asghar, bring the DPO attention to the ban on camel fight. The DC claimed that he also reminded police district chief of the police duty to check and monitor any illegal activity.

According to DSP Liaqatpur, the Tabbasam Shaheed Police raided the camel fight event and registered an FIR 15/17 under sections 5/7/78 of gambling,145 PPC,3 of Anti-Animal Cruelty and 6 of Punjab sound system regulation ordinance 2015 against 10 nominated and 60 unidentified persons.

He said that Majeed Katwaal and Bachal Pirhaar, Saif Ullah, Jamshaid Katwaal, Jamal, Rasheed, Qaiser, Mithu, Wali and Illyas were among main organisers of camel fight.

Some sources confirmed that during camel fight some owners fixed bets in rupees amounting to hundreds of thousands on success of different renowned camels. The fight organisers also fixed Rs400 as entry fee for each visitor.

According to them, Liaqatpur AC Muhammad Akhtar Mandhera did not take any action to stop the camel fight despite having prior knowledge about its scheduled.

According to local, camel fight during the months of January and February in different villages of the district is a traditional practice because they deem winter as ideal season for camel fight.

Owners prepare their special fighting camels throughout the year by feeding them with desi ghee, milk, butter, almonds and high quality seasonal fodder. The camel owners arrive at the spot of event from far-flung areas with their camels by foot.