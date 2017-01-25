MINCHINABAD-The Minchinabad city police are allegedly used to conducting late-night raids to snatch money, gold ornaments and valuables from the citizens, various police officials have admitted.

The police and volunteers led by assistant sub-inspector of the station also harass the public by taking innocent citizens in custody on suspicion from different localities.

Police officials in plainclothes, riding without numberplate motorcycles, whisk away “suspects” to unknown locations on the pretext of “directives”. Brandishing pistols or revolvers, they carry out “late night raids” in various areas without any warrant or court orders and take away suspects in connection with some crime, it was learnt.

The cops also ‘misbehave’ with women and loot valuables during raids. M Husain, 40, a resident of Basti Puggal, said he is a plumber by profession for 15 years and has no criminal records. In the wee hours of December 30, 2016, he was asleep in his kitchen cum bedroom while his wife and six daughters were lying in the other room when 15 people including police volunteers and accompanying some private people, led by ASI Rao Farhat, forced their entry into his house after breaking the main door, he alleged.

He alleged that police, who entered the house at the behest of his opponents, tortured him, his family members and badly misbehaved the women. “They first held him at gunpoint and then woke up all the inmates of the house and gathered them in a room. After holding all (inmates) of them at gunpoint, they searched each room of the house and collected cash, worth Rs20 thousands, gold ornaments worth Rs1.6 lakh, two mobile phones and other valuables.

After that the intruders started frisking women and passed lewd comments on them,” he narrated. While frisking through his body, ASI Rao Farhat took out Rs4,500, a purse and his CNIC from his pocket, he alleged. The police, he added, then arrested him and took him to police station where he was unclothed and tortured again. The ASI also forced him to dance and perform dhamaal, he added.

On hearing women’s screams, the people of the area who arrived at the scene approached the Minchinabad police station for ascertaining facts where the ASI blamed him for being an active member of a notorious dacoit gang, he told. The ASI also claimed that data of his cellphone, collected by police, proved his links with most wanted criminals of the area but he failed to show any documentary evidence against him, he added. Later, when people started protest against the cop’s brutality, the ASI released him from his illegal confinement but he denied returning the looted cash and valuables.

Husain alleged that ASI created the drama after taking heavy bribe from his opponents namely Imran and Muhsin with whom he had an old land dispute. He said that after complaining the DPO about the viciousness of ASI, he is continuously receiving life threats from the ASI. The complainant demanded that the ASI, volunteers and other officials involved in the torture and humiliation be terminated from service. Meanwhile, the DPO has asked the DSP to send him a report within a week.

In another such incident, ASI Naseem Baluch and ASI Rao Farhat, along with some private person in civil clothes picked a court clerk, Muhammad Ibrahim, from his house and took him to an unknown destination where he was brutally tortured by them.

Ibrahim told The Nation, “At around midnight, seven policemen brandishing pistols along with razakars and private people in civil clothes led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Rao Farhat and Naseem Baloch entered his house and subjected his children, women and elderly people to torture. They also robbed cash and valuables from his house.”

“They didn’t even tell me why they came to pick me up and why they resorted to torturing me in front of my family members. They used their weapons to hit my face without listening to anything I had to say.” he said. Bar Association Minchinabad condemned the unlawful act and observed complete strike against this violence and demanded immediate action against all responsible.

Some locals seeking anonymity alleged that it has become a matter of routine by the policemen including ASIs Rao Farhat and Naseem Baluch to forcefully enter the house in the late night raids without any reason or having any warrant, torture and misbehave women and snatch cash, ornaments and other valuables from villagers.

The police also conducted a late night raid on the house of a revenue official, Ahmad Nawaz, without any warrant or court order and tortured women and children and took away valuable items with them. The family was humiliated by the police led by ASI Naseem Baluch. The family was so upset by the whole incident that they filed a petition in the High Court against the cops.

“In all these incidents, the raiding police officials did not make any entry in the register of the police station concerned, which is mandatory according to police rules,” a police official, who wished to remain anonymous, told the correspondent.

ASI Farhat and ASI Naseem in their statements admitted conducting the raids in plainclothes under “directives”. They, however, did not answer to misbehaving and torturing the women and children and robbing hte valuables.

When contacted, the DPO office spokesperson said that the department has initiated investigation into the matter and strict action will be taken against the responsible officials in the light of inquiry. “No one within the department would be allowed to do any kind of lawlessness and only those following the policy of zero tolerance against corruption would survive,” he added.