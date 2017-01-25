ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Justice Saqib Nisar on Wednesday showed concerns regarding the rights of children who work in homes in suo moto hearing of minor girl Tayyaba torture case.

CJP said that this defected system is not my fault, it is the fault of law makers of this country.

Justice Saqib Nisar said that Tayyaba is like our own daughter, and we have to examine this case in detail.

The chief justice remarked that we cannot ignore the granting of bail by judicial officer and the matter of handing over the child.

Accused Maheen Zafar’s lawyer told the court that the clauses that are mentioned in the case are bailable.

Justice Saqib Nisar asked the lawyer that how can two judicial officers give bail to the accused and how did the judicial officers decide to handover the minor.

CJP said that the court can inquire both these officers whether they issued any notice first regarding bail and supervision of child or not.

The chief justice continued that it is hard to understand who took the girl’s parents to lawyer and how did he take their signs on the statement.

Justice Saqib Nisar inquired whether advocate Raja Zahoor was included in the case or not. On chief justice’s question, police told that he has been summoned for investigation.