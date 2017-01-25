WAZIRABAD - The government should timely devise a comprehensive strategy to save the centuries old cutlery industry, which is threatened by the Chinese plan to establish Industrial Zone in Punjab under CPEC project.

FPCCI senior Vice Chairman Hameed Akhtar Chadda and Wazirabad Cutlery Cluster chairman Khalid Mughal stated while talking to media here the other day.

They said that China intends to establish an Industrial Zone in Pakistan under their own management. They said that cutlery units will also be part of the industrial zone which certainly will affect the local centuries old cutlery Industry.

They said that local cutlery industry provides employment to 10,000 people including men and women. Besides, Cutlery Cluster Forum also provides training facilities to unskilled labour, they informed. They emphasised the federal and provincial governments must take serious steps to save the cutlery sector, which, they said, is an identity of Pakistan.

They regretted that the government has never facilitated cutlery industry despite the fact the sector adds billions to the national exchequer every year. They said that the local cutlery clusters of Wazirabad have assisted the government in training unskilled labour and providing them jobs. They said that now the local clusters intend to establish a Small Industrial Estate for Cutlery and Hardware manufacturers on self-help basis to ensure uninterrupted production of cutlery.

On the occasion, Zafar Iqbal Bhutta said that the Punjab government has approved Rs5 billion for providing interest free loans to the cutlery manufacturers. He said that it would help them in purchasing raw material and enhancing capacity of the cutlery sector to compete China and other countries.