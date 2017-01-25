KASUR/KANGANPUR: A dacoit was killed in a shootout with villagers here the other day.

According to the Kanganpur Police, PTI leader Sardar Javed Ashiq Dogar along with his gunman Sher Afghan was on the way to his village Jamshair Kalan in a car when he was robbed of cash and a cellphone by three unidentified dacoits. The PTI leader continued chasing the dacoits. He also alerted the nearby villagers through a cellphone. The villagers encountered the dacoits near Dhara Bridge.

In the crossfire with villagers, a dacoit was killed on the spot while the others managed to escape under cover of the darkness. The police recovered a pistol from the dacoit and shifted his body for autopsy.