MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) held a meeting to discuss their collective problems.

The meeting was presided over by PESS District President Sher Gondal. Speaking on the occasion, Havaldar (r) Mukhtar Virk said the military pensioners are not receiving their outstanding dues in time. Elaborating on, he said record offices send cheques to District Armed Services Board (DASB) Gujrat and no information to this effect is passed on to the pensioners concerned for receiving the cheques. Even the DASB and its staff including welfare officers do not inform the pensioners about their cheques and after some time they are rendered outdated.

He said PAF and Navy record offices send the cheques direct to the individuals. He demanded record offices of all arms and services of Army should also follow the procedure adopted by PAF and Navy and send the cheques directly to the persons. Shan said that on the directives of the Defence Ministry, the DASB Camp office was set up at Mandi Bahauddin for convenience of ex-soldiers and their families including widows of Shaheeds.

The DASB deputy director was instructed to visit the camp office once a week to personally address problems of ex-servicemen. In the beginning, the DD did attend the office, but later he left this work to a clerk who comes to the camp office twice a month. He is not authorised to sign any document, therefore the retired soldiers and widows have to go to Gujrat which is every expensive and inconvenient. Capt (r) Maqsood Rana said that complaints of ex-servicemen when submitted to government officials do not get due consideration for relief.

If the DD attends the camp office at Mandi then it will be a great help to ex-servicemen for getting relief from local administration, he suggested. The meeting through a resolution demanded the GHQ and Defence Ministry to establish separate DASB in Mandi district for addressing official and welfare matters of the ex-servicemen.