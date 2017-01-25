ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday submitted a call attention notice in the National Assembly Secretariat seeking an explanation from the government over the alleged lethargic attitude of authorities to recover two Pakistani teens, who were arrested by India after the Uri attack.

Faisal Awan, a resident of Potha Jandgran near the village of Koomi Kote in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and his friend Ahsan Khursheed, a resident of Khilayana Khurd in Muzaffarabad’s Hattian Bala tehsil, were arrested on September 21 by the Indian, three days after the Uri attack, on suspicion of facilitating the attack on the 12 Infantry Brigade’s headquarters, in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed. Both the villages are close to the Line of Control.

“The concerned ministry officials should share the reasons behind the lethargic attitude of Pakistani authorities to recover the two children held by India in Uri attack case,” the call-attention said.

The children have reportedly been declared innocent by Indian authorities, yet no serious efforts have been extended by the authorities to ensure their release and safe return to the country.

“This is a serious matter and needs to be discussed immediately on the floor of the house,” said PPP lawmakers Dr Nafisa Shah, Imran Laghari, Syed Ghulam Mustafa, Dr Azra Fazal, Yousuf Talpur and Asghar Ali Shah, the movers of the call-attention notice. The motion was submitted under Rule-88 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007.