GUJRAT-The University of Gujrat (UoG) yesterday announced holding the first Gujrat Literary Festival at the university’s Hafiz Hayat Campus on Thursday (tomorrow).

According to the university management, UoG VC Dr Ziaul Qayyum will be chief guest at the opening ceremony. A large number of scholars and writers from across the country will participate in the festival which will be held in six sessions.

During these sessions, renowned scholars, poets and journalists will discuss literary and cultural issues. Those attending the festival’s various sessions include Kishwar Naheed, Ashgar Nadeem Syed, Saleema Hashmi, Arifa Syeda, Adeel Hashmi, Naeem Tahir, Salman Shahid, Ataulhaq Qasmi, Sohail Warraich, Abdul Rauf, Toshiba Sarwar and Tehmina Durrani.