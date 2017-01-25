ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that the country was moving on the path of progress and prosperity which was becoming hard to digest for the people relying on politics of allegations.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court after the Panama leaks case hearing, she said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was using the Panamagate issue for his political mileage as he had nothing to prove in the court. She said that PTI chief always misguide the nation on national issues and “it’s his habit of befooling the people without documentary proves”. She said that the PTI chief was levelling baseless allegations against Maryam Nawaz day-and-night just to malign her. The minister said that even there was no mention of the prime minister’s daughter in Imran’s petition and other petitioners had also not made her party in the case.

She said that PTI should focus on the development of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and fulfil the promises he had made to the voters in last general elections.

Marriyum said that Khan has no time to look after the matters of K-P and he had lost the confidence of the people. She said that the prime minister has launched several development projects for the people of K-P, which will be operational before the next elections. She said that the PTI had no capability to deliver in K-P. Marriyum also said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Multan Metro Bus service to provide locals with an inexpensive and decent public transport. She said that the premier wants to take the country forward on the path of progress and development.

She said that the people who do not have the aptitude to make successful endeavours for the public rely on lies and malign others falsely.