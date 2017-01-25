PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments in Ehtesab Commission Act, Advisor to Chief Minister Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said.

Ghani was briefing media regarding the decision of the cabinet. He said after the amendment, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ehtesab Commission (KPEC) would not be able to arrest any accused prior to the permission of anti-corruption court. He said the commission would conduct inquiry of a corruption case above a limit of Rs500 million, while the anti-corruption would be liable to deal with corruption cases below range of the stated amount.

Ghani said the provincial cabinet expressed resentment over delay in appointment of Director General of the commission, and held the research and scrutiny committee responsible in this regard. He said the cabinet meeting directed the establishment division to make immediate contact with the committee for early appointment of the DG.

He said a number of recommendations were also proposed in the meeting to put the KPEC on modern lines, and approved the KPEC (amendments) Act 2014, which would now be called as KPEC (amended) Act 2017.

The commission, he said, would devise a mechanism for the removal of any procedural weakness in the ongoing and non-development schemes. He said the research and scrutiny committee would be liable to hear any complaint regarding the director general and commissioners of the KPEC.

He said the commission would also take action against a person who registers a wrong complaint. He said prosecution experience was made mandatory for the appointment of DG and commissioners of the KPEC.

The meeting, he said, expressed unanimity about bringing reforms in the FIRs and agreed that the accused would not be arrested on the basis of FIRs, until sufficient evidence against him/her.

The provincial spokesman further said the cabinet meeting also approved the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Local Government (amendments) Act 2016, aimed at to have an autonomous local government system and make it more effective functioning in the province.

Similarly, he said, a draft of Kaghan/Naran Development Authority Act 2016 was presented in the cabinet meeting with a purpose to promote tourism in different areas of the scenic valleys. He said the meeting approved the draft of the Act unanimously.

The spokesman said the cabinet also approved amendments in KP Prosecution Services Act 2005, besides approving Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Narcotics Control Substances Act 2015.

In addition, a summary regarding increase in salaries of speaker, deputy speaker and members of provincial assembly, and approved an increase in salaries as per a formula of 10 per cent less than the MPs of Balochistan province. He said the decision of making increase in salaries of MPs, was taken in light of a resolutions adopted in the provincial assembly.

He said the meeting had also approved supplementary grant of Rs30.534 million for population welfare department and gave a task to chief secretary to establish a strong coordination between department of health and population welfare.

The provincial spokesman said the amendments were also brought in law of Technical and Vocational Training Agency Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, according to which now relevant minister would be chairman of the TEVTA, instead of chief minister. He said the special allowance of secretariat employees was also restored.