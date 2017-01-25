MUZAFFARGARH-Maintenance of law and order across the district is the top priority of the Police and the forces will go to any extent for the purpose.

DPO Awais Ahmed Malik stated while talking to media here the other day.

He said that the police are committed to protect the life and property of the common, adding all available resources are being utilised in this regard. He said that the police are also taking actions under National Action Plan (NAP) against the offenders to improve situation in the district.

He informed that the police have made special arrangements for security of foreign engineers working in Muzaffargarh. To bring an end to the rising cattle-theft incidents, the police have devised a comprehensive strategy and all the SHOs have been directed to deal sternly with the rustlers.

On the occasion, he praised performance of a CIA Police team for busting six gangs in the district. He informed that the CIA Police recovered drugs - 200 kg of hashish, 188 bottles of wine and arms - a Kalashnikov, rifle, 30-bore pistol, mauser, carbine and 20 bullets. A total of Rs4.8 million was also recovered from the gangsters.