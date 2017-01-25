ISLAMABAD - Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Hafiz Hafizur Rehman Tuesday said that due to improved law and order situation in the country over one million tourists visited the northern parts of the country last year, and hoped that the tourism industry would flourish in the coming years.

Addressing a press conference here the Gilgit Baltistan chief minister expressed his optimism that under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif the country would progress at a fast pace.

He said that with the joint efforts of civil and military leadership of the country the menace of terrorism was contained and expressed his optimism that soon this menace from the motherland would be totally eliminated.

Rehman also gave a detailed view of development projects in the area and hoped that G-B would also see an economic turnaround with the launch of development projects under the CPEC.

Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Rehman said that Imran Khan was setting a wrong example by using “abusive language” against the national leadership.

Imran Khan is pressurising state institutions through his harsh language, he lamented.

The CM said that on the other hand, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was a visionary and popular leader of the country.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz respected judiciary and would accept every decision of the superior court.

The CM hoped that PML-N leadership would get a clean chit from the court.

Rehman said that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the journey of development and prosperity had started across the country, and Imran Khan wanted to destabilise the country through his politics of sit-ins.

He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) gave hope to the people of Pakistan, while the PTI wanted to stop the project.

Giving details about the development projects, Rehman said that 14 megawatt of electricity project had also been completed in the short period of 25 months in the G-B.