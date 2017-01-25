GUJRANWALA-A minor housemaid was tortured and burnt with hot tea allegedly by the owner here at Garden Town on Tuesday.

According to police, Rukhsar, 12, works in the house of Asif as housemaid. Asif asked her to bring tea for him but she got little late. As the girl came with a tea cup, he allegedly tortured her and put the hot tea on her face as punishment for getting late. Rukhsar sustained severe burns in the face and was rushed to DHQ Hospital. The Aroop Police have registered a case and also arrested Imran, brother of the accused. Raids are being made for the arrest of Asif.