CHITRAL-Lowari tunnel remained closed due to heavy snowfall leaving hundreds of passengers stranded on both the sides of the tunnel at Upper Dir and Chitral on Tuesday.

According to spokesman of National Highway Authority (NHA), the main road connecting Chitral to other areas of the country has been blocked at Lowari due to heavy snowfall while the passengers were facilitated to travel inside Lowari Tunnel on Friday and Tuesday, twice a week.

A passenger from Dir said that a clash also occurred between the passengers and Dir police. A spokesman of NHA at PD office Dir said that due to heavy snowfall and bad weather, snow could not removed from the road timely hence bulldozers of 107 Engineering are busy removing snow from Lawari tunnel road now.

In case of not clearance of the road, the passengers will be allowed on Wednesday to travel via Lawari tunnel, he said. Passengers coming from Peshawar to Chitral besieged at Upper Dir said that more than 400 vehicles have reached Dir but there is no facility especially for women and children. It is worth to mention that a child died due to sever cold at Lowari Tunnel road last Friday and the passengers had to stay there for more than 48 hours due to traffic jam.