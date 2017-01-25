Pakistan has asked British authorities to provide details of cases registered against the London-based founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Altaf Hussain, reported Waqt News on Wednesday.

The MQM supremo was acquitted in numerous money laundering cases after the British investigative agency Scotland Yard said they lacked sufficient evidence.

In a letter written to the British government, the interior ministry hinted that the UK government should reopen money laundering cases against Altaf Hussain under the light of evidences provided by Pakistan authorities.

The ministry was of the view that in order to expedite the pending cases against Altaf Hussain in Pakistan it was necessary that the British authorities share the related evidences with the Pakistani authorities.