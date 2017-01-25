RAWALPINDI : Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lieutenant General (R) Syed Arif Hasan has said that Pakistan will host South Asian Games (SAG) in 2020, however, if Nepal does not host the games in 2018 then Pakistan will host them in 2018 as well.

Syed Arif Hasan, along with Khalid Mehmood, Colonel (retired) Waseem Ahmad and Rizwan Ahmad, said in a press conference that Islamabad is the perfect center to host the games in 2018.

He emphasized to conduct these games on international standards with the help of government, and also asked it to grant funds for these games from the budget of next three years.

The president of POA said that new talent will be searched from all over the country for these games.

He said that Sri Lanka tries to host all the games but this time we will conduct them. He also announced to hold national games in Quetta in September this year.

Syed Arif Hasan also said that the matter of India not issuing visas to its players is also being raised among international bodies through relative federations.