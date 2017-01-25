ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided to appoint 1, 23,000 employees under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to media reports, Pakistan Railways has decided to induct 1, 23,000 employees of BPS-1 to 14 in the four divisions including Karachi, Sukkur, Quetta and Peshawar. However, in the engineering and mechanical department of railways all Chinese staff will be enrolled.

Practical measures have been initiated from the side of Railways following the issuance of directives by the government in this regard.