ISLAMABAD - The parliamentary committee to review the accountability laws in the country has asked all the parliamentary parties to come up with their proposals and suggestions for constitution of National Accountability Commission.

It was the unanimous view of the members of the committee that the new accountability apparatus in the country must be free from all sorts of pressures so that across the board accountability of all could be ensured, a member of the committee informed The Nation on Tuesday.

During the in-camera briefing the committee members were given detailed briefing on the accountability law recently introduced in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, while the officials of Ministry of Law had briefed the members of the committee about the accountability laws prevalent in Bangladesh, Malaysia, India and Sri Lanka, while in the next sitting of the committee scheduled on February 2 the members would be briefed on the accountability mechanism in some of the western and far-eastern states.

Briefing the media after the meeting the chairman of the committee, Law Minister Zahid Hamid said that the members of the committee were briefed on various anti-corruption laws in the country including EBDO (Elected Bodies Disqualification Order) and PRODA (Public and Representative Office Disqualification Act).

The members were also given a detailed view of the accountability laws made in 1990s mainly the 1999 National Accountability Ordinance.

To a question, he said that the members were also given briefing on the deliberations between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during the previous government of the PPP on framing the NAB laws but the discussion remained inconclusive as both parties failed to sort out differences on certain points.

Hamid said that in the next sitting on February 2, the members would be briefed on the punishment under the existing NAB laws.

During the meeting the participants agreed on the point that besides public representatives the government servant should be bound to declare their assets on an annual basis.

The members also agreed to the point that the next accountability apparatus in the country should be given administrative as well as monetary independence so that it could effectively play its role in doing accountability without any fear or favour.

It was further agreed in the meeting that the tenure of chairman, deputy chairman and member accounts and member legal in the next setup would be fixed at three years, which would not be renewable in any case.

After completing the tenure, anyone from the above slots must not take any new job for two years time.

To a question, chairman of the committee confirmed that the committee had received the letter from chairman senate wherein he had proposed that a federal accountability commission should be constituted to oversee the working of the accountability bodies and would give them guidelines for the framing of cases.