LAHORE : Premier Service launched by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suffered loss of Rs1.5 billion in three months.

According to PIA Spokesman Danyal Gilani, Rs1.29 billion payment was carried out as a rent of planes taken on wait lease while Rs1 crore was paid in London for the limousine service of the passengers.

According to sources, the premier service was started on August 14, 2016 and it faced loss of Rs1.5 billion.

However, PIA spokesman said that the reason behind the loss is wait lease aircrafts.