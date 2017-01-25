ISLAMABAD: During probe of PK-661 crash, the safety investigation board on Wednesday took pilots’ all records into custody to review their flying history and medical reports.

The documents contain three pilots’ licenses, flying history, annual medical reports and medical history. These documents will be made part of investigation report.

Earlier on January 17, the authorities have decided to exhume the bodies of the crew of a plane that crashed last month killing 48 people to see if any of them were under the influence of drugs.

The government has ordered a detailed probe into the crash.

The black box report suggests both engines of the plane were perfect when it took off and one of the engines was working properly when it crashed.