RAJANPUR: More than 10 police personnel have been sacked for having links with Chotu Gang. DSP and SHOs of different police stations of district Rajan Pur and Bahawalnagar, have been dismissed from service. “Chotoo Gang’ is involved in several robberies and other crimes.

These officials have been sacked on the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and intelligence agencies.

It was also recommended in the report to initiate action against the sacked police officials.