HAFIZABAD -A Rescue-1122 Centre will be constructed at Pindi Bhattian at a cost of Rs14.050 million, said District Emergency Officer Sibghatullah.

He said that due to day-to-day accidents near Motorway Interchange Pindi Bhattian, it was longstanding demand of the public representatives and masses of the area to set up Rescue-1122 Centre at Pindi Bhattian.

Therefore, MNA Shahid Hussain Bhatti had got the approval of establishment of the centre. In this connection, the Hafizabad DC visited the site and directed the personnel of Rescue-1122 and the contractor concerned to complete the project within the stipulated period.

BODY FORMED: The district administration has established a committee to prepare draft of a district gazetteer. It consists of Government Post-Graduate College Hafizabad Principal Ayub Khan, Principal of Government Post-Graduate Islamia College for Women Hafizabad Zahida Nasreen Bhatti, Principal of Government College Pindi Bhattian Asad Saleem, Deputy Director Public Relation Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah and historian Aziz Ali Sheikh.