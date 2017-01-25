GUJRANWALA-A rickshaw driver was “brutally tortured” by a police sub inspector for hitting his vehicle here at Sialkoti Gate Gujranwala, while the Gujranwala police chief suspended the cop.

The city police officer also ordered to launch inquiry into the incident. Wazirabad Saddr Police SI Samiullah was going at his car. Near Sialkoti Gate, the motorcycle rickshaw of Chand collided with his car. Resultantly, the sub inspector got out of control and started torturing him while due to brutal torture Chand got unconscious. Meanwhile, the passersby gathered there and asked the sub inspector for not torturing a poor man but Samiullah did not care them and used rough language.

As a result, the citizens chanted slogans against Punjab police and thrashed the sub inspector, seeing the situation sub inspector fled away from the scene. Later, CPO Waqas Nazir suspended the sub inspector and ordered to hold an inquiry.