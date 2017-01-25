SADIQABAD-The Tehsil Bar Association observed strike against the government for not allotting place for lawyers’ chamber at judicial complex here the other day.

Talking to media, TBA president Shabbir Ahmed Khaliti, vice president Talib Bhatti, general secretary Jam Fakhruddin and spokesman Abdul Rauf Solangi said that a judicial complex was constructed in Sadiqabad about three years ago at a cost of millions of rupees. They regretted despite the lapse of three years, no place could be allotted for the lawyers’ chamber. They demanded the authorities concerned to allot a suitable place for lawyers’ chamber at the judicial complex. They also urged the LHC chief justice to play his role in this regard.

NEW TBA BODY ASSURED OF SUPPORT

A delegation of People’s Youth Organisation (PYO) called on the newly-elected body of the Sadiqabad Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) and congratulated them over victory in recent bar elections.

On the occasion, PYO district president Khawar Bajwa, vice president Sher Ali and tehsil president Javed Khokhar said that the lawyer community has elected the best persons as their representatives who are capable to address their problems. They assured new TBA President Shabbir Ahmed and general secretary Jam Fakhruddin of their support in addressing the lawyers’ woes.

sugarcane crop set on fire

Unidentified accused set on fire sugarcane crop standing over four and half acre of land, causing the cultivators huge losses here in Basti Gahi Mahi the other day.

According to police, some unidentified accused set ablaze sugarcane crop, standing over two and half acre of land, owned by Ch Muhammad Hanif, reducing the crop to ashes. The same day, sugarcane crop of Ch Shafique, standing over two acres of land, was also set on fire by unidentified accused. According to the cultivators, it is huge loss for them and the government should compensate them besides the police should trace and arrest the culprits. The Ahmedpur Lamma Police registered two cases against unidentified arsonists and started investigation.

SOLUTION TO VENDORS’ WOES PLEDGED

A delegation of fruit and vegetable vendors called on the District Council chairman Ch Shafique Pappa and apprised him of their problems.

They told the DC chairman that their carts and stalls are being removed from markets. They said that the government has not allocated any place where they could set up business. DC chairman Ch Shafique Pappa said that the government intends to allocate a place for vendors in the city where they will place their stalls. He also assured them of resolving their problems at the earliest.

Protest: People protested against the contractor for laying substandard water supply pipelines in Satellite Town area here.

Talking to media, Younus Viki, Zahid Ch, Hafiz Khalil, Ch Akbar and Rao Naseem alleged that the contractor had laid 3,000 ft long substandard water supply pipelines in Satellite Town area which, they said, would soon start leaking. They urged Provincial Minister Ch Shafique, MNA Sardar Arshad Leghari and the TMC chairman to take action against the contractor who, they said, is responsible for wasting public money.