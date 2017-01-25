BAJAUR AGENCY - Three persons including two brothers were shot dead in separate incidents in Bajaur Agency late on Monday night, officials of the local administration told The Nation. They said that the first incident took place near Khar where unidentified armed men shot dead two brothers. Officials said that both the brothers were on way to their home in Tangi village of Salarzai tehsil from Khar when the vehicle they were travelling in came under attack near Yousaf Abad area.