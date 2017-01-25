ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port projects was depended upon secure maritime environment in the Indian Ocean, and in particular the Arabian Sea for which the Pakistan Navy was fully prepared.

According to spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the defence minister stated this at the induction ceremony of two corvettes PMSS HINGOL and BASOL in Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) held at Pakistan Navy’s Jinnah Naval Base Ormara, Balochistan.

The defence minister was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Asif was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

The ceremony was also attended by important civil and military officials.

Chinese-origin corvettes are equipped with the state-of-the-art equipment and will augment protection of the Exclusive Economic Zone and law enforcement in the maritime arena.

Earlier, Asif witnessed operational arrangements as well as various socio-economic empowerment initiatives undertaken by Pakistan Navy at Ormara for the uplift of local populace.

The defence minister expressed his satisfaction over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy and effectiveness in ensuring security in the maritime arena.

He emphasised on the important role of the Pakistan Navy, especially high priority accorded to ensure safety and security of maritime components of the CPEC project.

Asif said that the success of the CPEC and Gwadar Port projects was depended upon secure maritime environment in the Indian Ocean region and in particular the Arabian Sea for which Pakistan Navy was fully prepared.

He also interacted with the officers and men deployed at Ormara and lauded their commitment and perseverance for the service to the nation.

Later, the dignitary visited Cadet College Ormara and Bahria Model College to witnesses various activities and interacted with the cadets and students.

The defence minister also visited the PN hospital, PNS Darmaan Jah, where he was briefed about the various medical facilities and services being provided to local populace as well as the medical camps frequently organised in remote coastal areas of Balochistan.

He acknowledged the efforts and appreciated the Pakistan Navy for effectively contributing to the noble cause.