SADIQABAD-The Abadpur Police SHO allegedly is using fake cases threat to blackmail a labourer into paying him Rs70,000.

Talking to media at Sadiqabad Press Club, Karim Bakhsh, a resident of Mauza Nabipur, alleged that about a month ago, the police had trespassed on his house and arrested him on theft charges. He said that the police took him to the Abadpur Police Station where he was kept in illegal confinement for one month. The police released him after extorting Rs50,000 from him, he alleged. Now the Abadpur Police SHO blackmailing him into paying Rs70,000 more, threatening to implicate him in fake case if he fails to fulfil his demand, Karim Baksh added.

He sought justice from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab IG Police Mushtaq Sukhera and the RY Khan DPO. He demanded the authorities to protect him from the police brutality.

Liquor, hashish seized during distillery raid: The police claimed to have sealed a distillery in a raid conducted here the other day.

According to police, a City Police team raided a distillery, being run in a house. The police seized hundreds of bottles of liquor and 3 kg of hashish from the distillery. The police also arrested the distillery owner Arif and registered a case against him.

Later talking to media, DSP Mehr Nasir Saqib and the City Police SHO said that those playing with the lives of people deserve no leniency. He said that the police have launched a vigorous crackdown on drug-peddlers, gambling dens and brothels to eliminate the evils from the tehsil. They appealed to the public to cooperate with the police in eradicating crime.

AC CONFERRED OUTSTANDING AWARD: The Pakistan Life Care Foundation (PLCF) awarded Outstanding Award to Kot Chatha Assistant Commissioner Abdul Jabbar Khan for his brilliant performance during his posting in Sadqiabad.

According to the PLCF office bearers, a delegation of the NGO called on AC Abdul Jabbar in Kot Chattha the other day and conferred the award on him.

On the occasion, AC Abdul Jabbar expressed gratitude to members of the delegation, saying he cannot forget the love and affection he got from the people of Sadqiabad.

CEREMONY: A ceremony was organised here wherein poets read out their work. Sadiqabad Assistant Commissioner Abbas Raza Nasir was chief guest at the ceremony.

Poets - Jabbar Wasif, Shehbaz Nayyer and Nadeem Najid - present their work and earned praise from the participants. On the occasion, the participants also praised literary works of Nadeem Najid and his services for Punjabi and Saraiki poetry.

Punjab College Principal Rizwan Aslam, MTB Schools and Colleges’ Vice Principal Ahmed Nadeem Faiz and Iqra College Principal Prof Khalid Sahi also attended the ceremony.