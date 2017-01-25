ISLAMABAD - Hearing the Panama Papers case yesterday, the Supreme Court said it will summon Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif if required.

The remarks were made by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who is heading a five-judge larger bench of the apex court to hear a slew of petitions against the Sharif family over corruption.

Arguing the case, Taufiq Asif advocate, counsel for one the plaintiffs - Jamaat-e-Islami, drew the court’s attention back to the Gulf Steel Mills set up in Dubai in 1974, saying he suspects the London flats were bought by selling the mills.

He requested the court to summon the prime minister and record his statement regarding the ownership of luxury apartments in an upscale London neighbourhood.

Justice Khosa told the JI counsel that court will first hear the stance of the counsels of PM’s children and if required, the premier may be summoned.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that the apex court had declared in the Khewra Mines case that it can record evidence under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Court’s ire

Earlier, during the hearing the court expressed displeasure when the JI counsel repeatedly referred to a past case which had validated the Oct 12, 1999 military takeover of the PML-N government at the time. He also made an incorrect reference to Zafar Ali Shah case. Taufiq Asif insisted before the bench that according to the judgement in that case, the London flats belong to the Sharif family.

The bench reminded the lawyer that the decision reached in the Zafar Ali Shah case did not acknowledge Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s ownership of the London flats.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed said, “You have neither read the file, nor read the verdict... You have caused as much damage to your client as you possibly could.” Justice Ijazul Ahsan told the lawyer that he had “made a mockery of the case.”

The court also told the lawyer that he had not been able to establish any relationship between the references he was making and the ownership of the London flats.

Sheikh Ahsan Uddin, another counsel representing JI in the case, told the court that “now that all evidence has been brought forward, the court has a grave responsibility”.

“What ‘evidences’?” Justice Gulzar Ahmed retorted. “You can call them materials, not evidence,” Justice Khosa added. “What will happen if the evidences [you speak of] are found to be useless under the Law of Evidence?” Justice Azmat Saeed inquired.

Maryam’s statement

On the other hand, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz yesterday submitted a reply in the Supreme Court and refuted the allegation of being beneficial owner of London flats.

Maryam maintained that she had already denied the documents over which the claimants are accusing her. She said her lawyer would satisfy the bench with comprehensive arguments on his turn.

She also claimed that the gifts her father had given her were a token of his paternal love.

The Supreme Court rejected the reply. Justice Asif Khosa asked the lawyer, “How can you submit a testimony without a signature [of Maryam]?” The lawyer told the court that he will submit the document after getting it signed.

In her unsigned testimony, Maryam denied the authenticity of the emails and documents of Panama company Mossack Fonseca and BVI [British Virgin Islands].

She also said that Hussain Nawaz is sole owner of the flats and the family members have no conflict over it. She told the court that her brother has two wives with nationalities of different states.

PM’s daughter stated that Hussain Nawaz wanted to distribute the money among the children according to Shariah. She said that she accepted contact authority of Minerva Company on the will of her brother but never met any of its staff members.

Settlement between Hussain Nawaz and Al-Sani family of UAE was done in January 2006 after which directors of Minerva Company were appointed to make trust deed, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said she lived with her husband and children in Jeddah during exile period. She said, “I was married in 1992 to a serving [Army] Captain who later joined the Civil Service. My husband has been paying taxes since 1986. My husband and father were targeted in an act of revenge and my husband was terminated from service illegally.”

In his own arguments, Shahid Hamid recounted the accusations levelled against his client.

“It has been alleged that Maryam Nawaz is the dependent of her father. It has also been alleged that her husband failed to include the gifts Maryam was given in his tax returns,” he said.

When Justice Azmat inquired whether it was binding under the law that a husband declares his wife’s assets in his tax returns, the lawyer told him it was not, since Maryam Nawaz pays taxes as well.

The judges also observed that since several of the accusations levelled against Prime Minister Sharif are in relation to Maryam Nawaz, the lawyer would also have to present arguments in relation to her status as a dependent as well.