UCH SHARIF: An unidentified man was burnt alive by unidentified accused here in Uch Sharif area the other day. According to police, unidentified accused burnt a man in crop fields after binding him hand and foot. The police said that identity of the victim, appeared to be 25 to 30 years old, could not be ascertained as his body has been charred beyond recognition. The police shifted the dead body to local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have collected circumstantial evidence from the scene and started investigation.