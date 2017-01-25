/Agencies-OKARA/KHUSHAB-A litigant woman and an attacker were killed and four others got injured in a shootout on court premises during a hearing here in Depalpur Courts Complex on Tuesday.

The police confirmed the incident occurred due to old enmity and litigation.

The police informed that five persons including Aslam, Ramzan, Mehr Ali, Sakina Bibi and Bilqees Bibi were on bail in murder case No 773/12 registered by the Depalpur City Police on the application of Niaz Wattoo. On Tuesday, they came to appear in the court of Additional District and Sessions judge Syed Ali Abbas.

Hearing of the case was about to begin when complainant of the case Niaz Wattoo, resident of village 45/GD, appeared in the court and started indiscriminate shooting. Resultantly, all the five persons suffered critical gunshot wounds while the attacker was also killed by a police guard. The injured were shifted to local hospital where Bilqees Bibi succumbed to her injuries. On information, Okara DPO Faisal Rana reached the scene and started investigation. The other four injured were referred to Lahore in critical condition. The Depalpur City Police shifted both the dead bodies for post-mortem in the hospital. No case could be registered till filling of this story while further investigation is underway.

In Khushab, armed men shot dead two persons and fled the scene after committing the crime here on Tuesday.

Police said that assailants opened indiscriminate fire on two persons in Uttra area of Khushab district, killing them on the spot. The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and started investigation.