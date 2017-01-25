SIALKOT-An infuriated person allegedly poisoned to death his issue-less wife for not having a child in village Faqeeraanwali-Satrah, Daska tehsil.

Victim Zainab’s father Yousaf Shah told the police that his 23-year-old daughter was married to Umer Shah two years ago. He said that she remained issueless during the two years of her marriage, which infuriated her accused husband Umer Shah and other in laws.

On the day of incident, accused brutally tortured her and later killed her by forcibly pouring some poisonous pills in her throat with the help of his family members, he alleged. The victims’ father added that she was taken to Daska Civil Hospital, but he breathed her last on the way to hospital due to critical condition.

The police have registered a case (No.28/2017) under sections 34, 109 and 302 PPC against Umer Shah, Afzaal Shah, Abdaal Shah and Awais Shah with no arrest so far. Police handed over the body to her grieved parents for burial after autopsy. She was laid to rest in her native graveyard during the light rainy weather amid sobs and tears here.