The Grief Directory (TGD) aims to connect grieving families, particularly those affected by terrorism, with professionals, organizations and individuals with a view to help the needy to professionals and other people willing and able to provide support that the families may require.

TGD is an initiative of Dr Fatima Ali Haider and her friend Dr Narmeen Altaf Hamid, which was set up after the killing of her husband, Dr Ali Haider and her 11-year old son Murtaza Ali Haider in February 2013.

The TGD First Annual workshop is being held at FCC University in collaboration with the University’s Centre for Public Policy & Governance. The Conference is on “Working with Victims and Survivors of Political Violence in Pakistan,” and aims to develop institutional mechanisms that support thousands of families across Pakistan affected by different kinds of political violence.

The five-day session consists of a three day training session, a day long research workshop and a one day policy dialogue. The narratives of those affected by violence will be a feature of the conference, the experience of diverse groups affected by violence from other countries around the world and how they dealt with victims and survivors will be discussed to get an insight on an international perspective and to look at good practices from elsewhere in the world.

The Grief Directory offers support to all affected families without discrimination on the basis of faith or sect and seeks to promote inter-faith harmony, unity and values of empathy and compassion in the society.

Prof Marie Breen-Smyth, a distinguished visiting professor at the Department of Conflict Resolution, Human Security and Global Governance at the University of Massachusetts in Boston, US and founder editor of Critical Studies on Terrorism journal, will lead the three-day course for mental health professionals, rescue teams and social activists, titled. The trainer has many years of experience dealing with conflict, survivors and media in Northern Ireland and is an expert in these areas of dealing with survivors of violence.

The day long workshop for researchers, academics and students will also be conducted by Prof Marie BreenSmyth and aims to identify and discuss issues related to methods, challenges and reporting research particularly on the effects of political violence, and cover ethical and methodological issues.

The final day of the conference will be devoted to a policy dialogue to address the topic ‘Envisioning a Compassionate Society: Responding to Sufferers & Survivors of Political Violence in Pakistan,’ the dialogue will focus on the circumstances of people affected by violent extremism and will bring state representatives, researchers and professionals on one platform to explore how Pakistan can undertake identifying and meeting the needs of those who have suffered by violence in Pakistan.