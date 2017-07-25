In a latest survey conducted by Gallup, while giving answer to question “In the aftermath of the JIT report should the PM resist or resign from politics?,” 51% of the Pakistanis favored Prime Minister’s resignation with reference to Panama Leaks especially after Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) final report.

49% of people support resisting by contesting a case against JIT report.

In another question regarding replacement of Nawaz Sharif, 59% support Shahbaz Sharif as new Prime Minister while 41% opposed it.

